The Conservatives promises one billion towards early efforts in school

The Conservatives wants to intensify early efforts in school so that nobody drops out. The party will spend NOK one billion on involvement in school in the next Governmental period.

The Conservatives wants to extend the teacher specialist scheme. One teacher in every primary school ought to specialize in early training in reading and writing. These should then be responsible parties for ensuring that more children learn to read and write than is the situation today.

– We have to put the measures in place before the gap between pupils becomes too large to bridge. The first educational years are particularly important to achieve that, says Minister of Knowledge, Torbjørn Røe Isaksen (Conservatives).

Specialist teachers

At the same time, the party wants to introduce an obligation for schools to provide intensive schooling for pupils who are lagging behind. Help should be provided when needed, not when it is too late. The Conservatives also wishes to reform special education, including by requiring all primary and lower secondary schools to have skills in special education.

– We have a goal that no children should leave primary school without being able to read, write and calculate properly. This initiative is meant for the children who are lagging behind, so that they can quickly experience mastery, pleasure of learning and exciting school lessons together with the rest of their class, says the Prime Minister, Erna Solberg.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today