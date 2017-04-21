Continued increase in applicants for higher education

There has been an increase in applications of nearly 3 percent to attend to university or college this year. The increase in applicants for IT related education is 30 percent.

This can be read from the numbers from Co-ordinated Admission (Samordna opptak) that were presented Thursday morning.

A total of 135,587 people have applied for higher education at universities and colleges through the Co-ordinated Admission administered by the National Centre for Common Systems and Services for Research and Studies (CERES)

There are 3,566 more applicants than in 2016, which correspond to an increase of 2.7 percent, according to CERES.

The number of applicants for information technology has increased by over 1,100 applicants from last year. This is an increase of more than 30 percent.

– I’m glad that today’s young people listen to good advice and choose technology.

– We need more people who not only understand the digital world but who can also help develop new solutions with technology as a tool, according to Minister of Knowledge, Torbjørn Røe Isaksen.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today