Examination mix-up may have consequences for a number of schools

Students at several schools in Rogaland will have access to an exam assignment that was missed due to problems on the Internet.

Last week, Lundehaugen ungdomsskole (secondary school) in Sandnes lost a task attached to the English exam.

Several students contacted Stavanger Aftenblad newspaper over the past few days, saying the English exam was shared with pupils in other schools beside Lundehaugen.

‘We are aware that some students have gained access to the English exam papers at some schools in the Stavanger region,’ said Sissel Skillinghaug, Divisional Director of the Directorate of Education, to Stavanger Aftenblad.

The Directorate will now assess whether the examination should be canceled at one or more schools.

‘We look very seriously at events like this. We are now working on gaining an overview of the scope of the situation and considering what measures to take, including cancellation,’ said Skillinghaug.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

