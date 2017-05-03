Female graduates more often than men

Female graduates 6 – Males 4

For all graduation levels, there were more female graduates than males in the academic year 2015/16. The difference was greatest at the undergraduate level, where 63 per cent of the graduates were women.

During the academic year 2015/16, almost 46 700 graduations were completed in higher education – about 31 600 from undergraduate level, 13 700 from graduate level and 1 370 doctorates.

Compared to the previous academic year, there was a decline in the number of graduations at doctoral level in 2015/16. The decline was due to 45 fewer women completing their doctorates in 2015/16, which led to an almost zero gender disparity.

The proportion of graduations at universities increased by approximately 10 percentage points from 2014/15 to 2015/16, and in the same period the number of graduations from state university colleges decreased by about the same amount.

One important factor for this lies in the mergers into larger educational units at this level.

Among the regular students, the average number of credits attained was highest for students aged 20-24, with nearly 54 credits per student.

Almost 58 per cent of the students belong to this age group, and therefore the group is by far the largest age group among regular students.

