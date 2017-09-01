Fewer Norwegians study abroad

After several years of increase, fewer Norwegian students choose to study abroad.

The largest decline of Norwegian students are to the UK, the United States and Denmark.

A total of 24,807 Norwegian students received funding from the Loan Fund to study abroad last year, which is 566 less than the year before, showing figures from the Loan Fund.

“Last year there was a decline both in the number of students who took a whole degree and the number of students who took part of their education abroad,” says Marianne Andreassen, Managing Director of the Loan Fund.

16,957 Norwegian students took the entire education abroad in 2016-2017, a decrease of 511 from the previous year. 7. 850 students took part of their education abroad, which is 55 fewer than in 2015-2016.

“The decline in the number of graduate students is particularly significant, and not in line with the goal of getting more Norwegians to study abroad,” Andreassen says.

5,055 students took last year all or part of their education in the UK, 510 fewer than the previous year. 3,007 chose the United States, a decline of 406, and 2,820 Norwegian students chose Denmark, a decline of 210.

The proportion of students with loans from the Loan Fund, which chose to study abroad, was 12.6 percent of the total student base in higher education last year, compared to 13.2 percent last year.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today