The government wants more minority advisers at school

Jan Tore SannerMinister of Education and Integration Jan Tore Sanner (Conservative Party).Photo: Lise Åserud / NTB scanpix

Posted By: Solrun F. Faull 8. May 2018

The government extends the scheme of minority advisers in the school with 13 new positions.

The purpose of the expansion is to combat “social control” and also to prevent children being sent abroad against their will attend koran schools, according to NRK.

“Everyone living  in Norway shall have the right to decide about their own lives. But we know that some youngsters are left abroad against their own will. Minority advisers can help young people and help to prevent them being  sent out, “said Jan Tore Sanner (H), Minister of Knowledge and Integration.

The measure is part of the draft for  the revised national budget. This means that the number of minority advisors in the secondary school and upper secondary school will be expanded from 25 to 38.

 

