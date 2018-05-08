The government wants more minority advisers at school

The government extends the scheme of minority advisers in the school with 13 new positions.

The purpose of the expansion is to combat “social control” and also to prevent children being sent abroad against their will attend koran schools, according to NRK.

“Everyone living in Norway shall have the right to decide about their own lives. But we know that some youngsters are left abroad against their own will. Minority advisers can help young people and help to prevent them being sent out, “said Jan Tore Sanner (H), Minister of Knowledge and Integration.

The measure is part of the draft for the revised national budget. This means that the number of minority advisors in the secondary school and upper secondary school will be expanded from 25 to 38.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today

————-