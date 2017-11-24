Greater participation in adult education for immigrants to Norway

In 2016, 41,600 people participated in education in Norwegian institutions for adult immigrants. This is an increase of 12% over the previous year.

The number of Syrian participants more than doubled between 2015 and 2016, with 4,500 participants in 2015 and 9,800 in 2016, according to Statistics Norway (SSB).

The percentage of participants from Eritrea increased by 6%, from 7,300 to 7,800 participants during the same period.

The percentage of female and male participants was evenly distributed, with 20,867 men and 20,685 women. The percentage of men involved in education increased by nearly 20% since 2015, while female participants during the same period, increased by more than 5%.

Additionally, 10,941 people participated in Norwegian language education for asylum seekers. This was an increase of 94.4% over 2015, when 5,629 participated in the same training.

Persons receiving a residence permit may participate in both schemes during the year.

In 2015 and 2016, 1,772 and 3,704 people, respectively, participated in Norwegian language education for asylum seekers, and Norwegian and community education for newly arrived immigrants.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today