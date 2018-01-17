Half of Norway’s student’s fear unemployment

Although unemployment in Norway is at 4%, approximately 50% of Norwegian students fear being without work after they’ve completed their studies.

The figure is from a survey conducted by Sentio for Universitas, and the Norwegian Student Organisation, indicating that 150,000 students fear that the transition to working life could mean a transition to unemployment. The survey was based on online interviews of a representative sample of 1,001 students, wrote Universitas.

At the University of Oslo, 57% said ‘yes’ to the question of fear of becoming unemployed. At Oslo Met, former Oslo University College, and Akershus, 39% responded in the same way.

Ingvild Reymert, who works with the Candidate Examination at NIFU, believes far fewer have reason to be concerned than the survey shows.

‘If 50% did not get a job, it would be a big deviation from our previous surveys. The main finding of our research is that most of the masters degree candidates are in work just half a year after the study.

The Nordic Institute for Studies of Innovation, Research and Education (NIFU), has completed the Candidate Survey, which looks at the master’s students’ job adaptation, since the 1970s.

