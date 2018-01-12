HiOA has become OsloMet

The University College of Oslo and Akershus has become OsloMet

The University College of Oslo and Akershus (HiOA) is history. The educational institution now has the status of university and is renamed the OsloMet – the big city university.

The name change was approved by the Government on Friday and is effective immediately.

– HiOA has put a lot of effort into the process of becoming a university. I look forward to OsloMet to provide the community with talented candidates and more knowledge, says Minister of Knowledge and Education, Torbjørn Røe Isaksen, in a statement.

In English, the name is OsloMet – Oslo Metropolitan University.

– I am very happy and proud that we have become a university. It is a recognition of all the important work done by students and staff at the School, and the great development in research and education we have had in recent years, says Headmaster Curt Rice.

The new university is Norway’s third largest, and Oslo is the first city in the country with two universities.

It was on December 12, 2017 that the Board of the Norwegian Agency for Quality in Education (NOKUT) approved the university application from HiOA. The Board of HiOA on December 15 decided to put forward the name OsloMet – the big city university

