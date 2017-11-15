Hopefully Oslo will have new university by next autumn

Oslo is ready to have its second university until autumn next year. The University of Oslo and Akershus is an important step forward in its university application.

The college was told Tuesday by the competent committee erected by NOKUT that all the requirements for a university are met.

“We are now aiming to welcome new students to Norway’s next university in August 2018,” says Rector Curt Rice in a press release.

Univeristy of Oslo and Akershus (HiOA) have been working to become a university since 2011. Tuesday’s decision paves the way for the college later this year to send a comprehensive application for university accreditation to the Ministry of Education.

If the Ministry of Education approves the application, it is the King of State Council that makes the final decision.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today