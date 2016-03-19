Immigrants struggling to get permanent positions in academia

Despite the fact that they are more ambitious, immigrants with a master’s degree find it hard to advance in academia. Prejudices and hidden power relationships get part of the blame in a a new report.

The report shows that immigrants face major career barriers in Norwegian educational and research institutions, although they have equally high formal qualifications as their Norwegian colleagues, writing newspaper Klassekampen.

– Norwegian academia makes foreign scientists feel more like a burden than a resource, says work researcher Cathrine Egeland, who along with colleagues at Oslo and Akershus University College (HiOA) has written the report.

The study of diversity and immigrants’ career paths in Norwegian higher education and research titled ” There is no advantage to being a foreigner .”

The report reveals the hidden power relations and prejudices in Norwegian academia, like immigrants experiencing that decisions and conversations are being made behind closed doors when vacancies are to be filled, favoring the candidates with the “right” connections and background. The report also mentions something the researchers have named “cultural cloning.”

– This means that a workplace culture is maintained and continued by making sure that newcomers are as similar to yourself as possible when it comes to attitudes, values, gender, class and ethnicity, Egeland says.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today