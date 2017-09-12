Increased number of students to do apprenticeships

According to preliminary figures from the Directorate of Education, 10,400 vocational students have received apprenticeships up to the 1st of September.

There are major differences between the counties as to how many of the applicants have been accommodated. In Hedmark, 57% of applicants have obtained an apprenticeship.

In Østfold, 16% of applicants were in place by September the 1st.

‘We have not reached our goal. In recent years there have been around 9,000 students who haven’t received the apprenticeship that they wanted,’ said Torbjørn Røe Isaksen, the Minister of Knowledge.

He is pleased to see that there are more who have received apprenticeships than there were before.

From a reading of a press release sent out on election day, it appears that there are 2,600 more students who have secured a learning place on an apprenticeship this year than there were four years ago. That is an increase of 30%.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today