Innovation Norway is an attractive employer

Innovation Norway is the most attractive employer among financial students

For the third consecutive year, Norwegian economics students have voted Innovation Norway as the company they would prefer to work for in the annual “Career Barometer” survey.

Norwegian businesses are still in a process of change, and Innovation Norway has an important role to play in society in terms of value creation and future jobs. This assignment is attractive to many economics students, says HR Director in Innovation Norway, Yvonne Fosser.

Innovation Norway’s annual report for 2017 shows an increase in services to Norwegian businesses and positive customer feedback.

-These deliveries contribute to a good reputation, but results in themselves are not enough to gain the attention of young students. We possess both a CEO and many employees who are good at talking about and showing what Innovation Norway does and why. We have become more visible, says Fosser.

Arne Vatnøy started as a video journalist in Innovation Norway in February, and will, among other things, help to make Innovation Norway’s mission and work even more visible.

Top of the list

– Innovation Norway was at the top of my list. First and foremost, the company has an important community assignment, which in itself makes it an exciting workplace. I would like to tell you some of the many inspiring business stories that are emerging in Norway, and I am therefore extremely grateful that I came out on top of the applicant list, says Vatnøy.

He believes the company in recent years has shown the outside world that they are working for the future.

– And that I think is a big motivation for many when looking for job opportunities, says Vatnøy.

In January, Innovation Norway asked young students what they wanted most from the future. The students replied that they wanted practical and international work experience right after the studies.

– We are now working on launching a graduate program that will provide graduates with the opportunity to work closely with business development and innovation in Norway as well as abroad. Innovation Norway has 700 employees in more than 30 countries, and we work with both established business and start-up companies. We believe and hope that a graduate program will give the employees valuable experience, while giving us a good opportunity to hire more employees with different backgrounds, experience and perspectives, says Johanna Brandt in HR department of Innovation Norway.

It is expected that the graduate program will start in 2019.

About the survey

The career barometer is an annual student survey conducted by Evidente and KarriereStart.no.

The career barometer charts how students look at career choices, employers, industries and their own job prospects.

This is the sixth time the survey is conducted and the year’s survey had 4,200 respondents.

Read more about the survey here.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today