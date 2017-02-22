International award to Norwegian Educational Resources Portal

The Norwegian Educational Resources Portal NDLA been awarded the Open Education Awards for Excellence 2017 “best learning tool portal website”.

It writes Massachusetts-based Open Education Consortium, which awards the prize, on their websites.

The price is for NDLAs own sites as the biggest international award in open learning materials.

NDLA CEO Øivind Høines is not surprisingly pleased with the award.

– Today Norwegian teachers from across the country received international recognition for what they have created together, says the Executive Director of the organization’s website.

NDLA is a collaboration between the country’s regional authorities to develop digital learning materials for secondary school, which was started on the initiative of the Ministry of Education in 2007.

They also receive congratulations from Minister Torbjørn Røe Isaksen.

The project receives government support, and teaching aids provided for the developer is free for schools, which was not particularly well received by book publishers.

Publishers Association protested to the ESA 2010 on the state funding of NDLA was illegal, but not been successful.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today