International School of Bergen (ISB) is situated on the west coast of Norway and offers an English language learning environment to students between the ages of 3 and 16. Our mission is to provide an internationally accredited education serving the business and Bergen communities.

The educational programme of ISB has been developed to help prepare its students for a successful future. The school is accredited by the Council of International Schools and the New England Association of Schools and Colleges in addition to being authorized by the International Baccalaureate Organization to offer their Primary Years and Middle Years programmes.

Our students and staff

All teachers hold university degrees and appropriate teaching qualifications. Classes are small. With students and staff representing more than thirty different nationalities, we pride ourselves in having a welcoming and including community.

ISB was founded in 1975, giving us over 40 years of experience as an educational institution.

International School of Bergen

Vilhelm Bjerknesvei 15, 5081 Bergen, Norway

Phone: +4755306330

Website: www.isob.no

E-mail: post@isob.no