Investment of millions to digitize teaching education

Over the course of the next three years, NOK 89.6 million will be used for projects that increase the digital component of teacher education, said the government.

NOK 29.9 million is to be distributed each year on four to six major projects that will contribute to an extensive digitization of education for primary and secondary school teachers.

‘Teachers who’ve completed their education must bring their basic skills to integrate digital tools, and media, into their daily work’ said the Minister of Knowledge, Torbjørn Røe Isaksen of Høyre.

The aim is to give the students digital competence in the subjects they are preparing to teach. They should also be equipped to use this competence for the benefit of the students through varied teaching methods and activities.

The University of Norway (Norgesuniversitetet – NUV) will administrate the announcement, and process the applications.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today