Koranic schools should receive supervision says researcher

Mosques in Norway operate weekend schools, and Koranic schools, without transparency or control, according to a new survey.

The researcher behind the report, Masoud Ebrahimnejad, calls for supervision. He made the report: ‘moskèmiljøene’ for the multicultural newspaper Exclamation.

‘Children at their most vulnerable age show up and receive lessons in mosques. Many of them are six year olds. There is talk of indoctrination of children without any public oversight of what they learn there’, said Ebrahimnejad to the newspaper VG.

The report talks about the importance of mosques in Norway for over 130,000 people who are members of Islamic religious communities.

The mosques increasingly offer recreational activities, sports, and help with homework. They are thus, weekend and Koranic schools.

Ebrahimnejad points out that training in Islam for children and adolescents is conducted in closed environments, and he believes these schools lack an audit of what goes on.

Professor Lars Gule at Oslo and Akershus University College thinks there is not a need for supervision of Mosque’s school activity.

Lars Gule compared the schools in mosques to Christian Sunday Schools and is not more concerned about the activities in them than most of the conservative Norwegian Sunday schools in ‘Charismatic Christian’ communities.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today