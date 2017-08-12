Labour hostile towards the districts

Røe Isaksen calls Ap’s teacher norm hostile towards the districts

Minister of Knowledge, Torbjørn Røe Isaksen, believes that Labours’ school policy will benefit central regions, and call their teachers’ norm hostile towards the districts.

– The big money is spent on the large municipalities, and 282 municipalities will not get any more teachers. This is a district unfriendly reform, says Røe Isaksen to VG.

He refers to figures from the Ministry of Knowledge and calculations carried out this autumn. These are based on a municipality standard of 15 students per teacher for the first to fourth class, and 20 for the remainder.

– A quarter of the new teachers would come to Oslo alone, even though they have less than 10 percent of the country’s pupils, says Røe Isaksen.

The Conservatives knows no limits

Trond Giske, deputy leader of the Labour Party, and chairman of the Church, Education and Research Committee, says they would ensure that there are not too many students per teacher, and that pupils and schools who need the most help will get it. He emphasizes that Røe Isaksen’s calculations do not use the Ap’s model as a starting point.

– The Conservatives has said no to that the ministry can review the teacher norms so we will wait to design the model until we take over the Government. That Røe Isaksen invents a model and criticizes that, just shows that the Conservatives fight against more teachers has no limits, Giske writes in an email.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today