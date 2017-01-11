Lecturers dissatisfied with students’ efforts

Lecturers at Norwegian educational institutions are not particularly satisfied with the students’ work ethic and preparation for their educational teaching.

The Norwegian Agency for Quality Assurance in Education (NOKUT) has asked 2,561 academic staff at 25 educational institutions about the quality of education at Norwegian universities and colleges, writes the newspaper Dagens Næringsliv.

The results were presented in a report on Tuesday which states that teachers are not “particularly pleased with the students’ work effort to study and especially when it comes to preparing for their educational teaching.”

Especially at the undergraduate level, there is considerable room for improvement, according to the report.

Leader of the Norwegian Student Organization (NSO), Marianne Andenæs, believes teachers need to clearly define what they require/demand of the students.

– If the students are not given a clear message to be involved and prepared, they don’t understand why they should be prepared in a large lecture hall, she says.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today