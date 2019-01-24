Many graduates get a job in the police

By the end of 2018, almost 65% of those who left the Police College with a diploma, that same year had a job in the police station.

This was an increase of 23% compared to the third quarter show figures from the Police Directorate.

28.6% of the graduates got a permanent job, which is a sharp increase from the third quarter, when 12.1% had a permanent job.

Of thegroup that passed the previous year’s exam, now, 88% are in work, the proportion in a fixed job is 70%. Also for this group, there was an increase in both categories.

According to the figures, the police had a total of 19,945 full-time members at year-end. This includes special agencies and other entities, but not employees of the Police Security Service.

This is an increase of 412 full-time positions from the same period in 2017.

The police districts alone had 13,609 full-time employees at the end of 2018.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today