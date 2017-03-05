Nearly 10,000 teachers apply for further studies

9, 522 Norwegian teachers have applied for more education training. Slightly down from last year, when a total of 10,627 teachers applied.

The deadline was on March 1st. In 2015, the total was 8,450, according to the Ministry of Education.

Most seekers have applied for specialization within mathematics (2305), followed by studies in English (1809) and Norwegian (1534).

– With over 9,500 applicants this year, it looks as though the number of applicants is pretty stable.

Now it is important that the municipalities will approve as many applications as possible by March 15, to ensure that the teachers, who want and need professional input, will receive it, Minister of Education, Torbjørn Røe Isaksen, underlines.

Last year, over 5,600 teachers partook in study programs, and a similar amount will be offered the same in the autumn, according to the ministry.

From August 1st 2025, all the teachers who teach mathematics, English, Norwegian, Sami and Norwegian or sign language in elementary school are required to have a minimum of 30 study credits in these subjects, equalling a half year term of education.

Teachers in secondary school must have a minimum of 60 study credits to teach in those subjects. Approximately 30,000 teachers need further education to meet the requirements.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today