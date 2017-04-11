It’s never too late to study

April the 15th is the deadline to apply for higher education. Reaching the deadline may open new opportunities for many people.

It’s not only 18 year olds who seek education for the first time who should note the date of April the 15th’, said Gina Lund, director of Kompetanse Norge.

Every third Norwegian business needs more employees with higher education. This is shown in a business survey carried out for Kompetanse Norge. There will also be fewer jobs for those who lack higher education.

Our working life is changing quickly. None of us can expect to perform the same duties throughout our working lives, and we are all dependent on the development of our expertise. The workplace is our main arena for learning, but sometimes it may be necessary to return to school, said Lund.

Kompetanse Norge has five pieces of advice if you are wondering if you will begin to study:

1. Research the studies that suit you

Maybe you can study part-time while you work? Several studies also provide the opportunity to do them via the web, and only attend some face to face meetings during the course of study.

2. Learn how to increase your own motivation

If you see the value of developing your expertise, you are already well on the way to arming yourself for the trials you will meet. What opportunities do you think you will open up for yourself if you are successful in completing the studies, and how can you use this perspective to motivate yourself?

3. Examine how you can get help in your everyday life

To succeed as an adult student, it may be important to receive help in your environment. This could be anything from organising in the workplace for childcare, and support for the family. To what extent are your surroundings prepared so that you can become a student?

4. Discover the value of career guidance

As a student, you usually have access to free career counselling on campus. A career coach can help you discover your own strengths, competencies and interests, uncover opportunities in the labour market and make meaningful choices related to education and employment.

5. Search for financial aid

There are big differences between different courses of study, and between campuses, in how much you will have to pay in fees and for textbooks. In addition to the Loan Fund (Lånekassen), there are a number of funds, scholarships and

endowments that support adult educational studies. Are you, for example, a member of a trade union? If so, there is usually a grant scheme you can apply for.

