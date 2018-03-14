Norwegian students among the oldest in Europe

Every fourth Norwegian student is 30 of age or older,and Norwegian students are among the oldest in Europe show figures from Statistics Norway (SSB).

Statistics Norway’s figures are taken from the European student survey ‘Eurostudent’. They show that in most of the countries included in the survey, at least half of the students are under 25 years of age. This also applies to Norway, whose share is 52%.

At the same time, every fourth Norwegian student is 30 years of age or older. This also applies in the other Nordic countries, but in Denmark, which only calculates full-time students, this share is only 12%.

