One in three work whilst studying

Last year, one in three full-time students in Norway had paid work throughout the academic year. Working a few hours a week has little influence on the time being spent on studies.

This shows figures from the European Student Survey Eurostudent that Statistics Norway (SSB) published on Monday.

According to the statistics, the students who do not work and the students who work 1-5 or 6-10 hours a week, spend about the same time studying.

– When the time spent in work exceeds 10 hours per week, we see a decrease in the average time spent on studies, and this decline is particularly marked when more than 25 hours per week are spent in paid work, SSB writes.

Students who work 11-15 hours a week spend almost three hours less on their studies per week than students who do not work. More than 20 percent of students in Norway work 11 hours a week or more.

Norwegian Student Organization (NSO) believes the figures illustrate the need for increased student support.

– That one in three students is forced to work next to the studies to make the ends meet is not new.

When 20 percent of students say they prioritize part-time work ahead of their studies, these are too many. Studying is a full time job, and we need them at the place of study, “says the NSO deputy leader Anne Helene Bakke.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

———–