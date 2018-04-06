Primary schools will receive improved first aid training

Too few are trained in first aid in Norway, said Senior Public Health Minister, Åse Michaelsen of Fremskrittsparti (Frp). From next year, all primary schools will be able to train.

‘’In Denmark, 500 people are trained in first aid annually, in Norway, the figure is 300. This is too few, said Michaelsen to NRK news.

She is in Tromsø to launch “Project National First Aid Training in Primary School”.

The aim of the new initiative is that children and young people should learn basic first aid already by elementary school.

“It’s very important that we get basic knowledge about saving lives. Being able to carry out first aid also provides self-esteem. The kids know they can intervene and take responsibility’’, said the minister.

The health authorities have launched the project together with the National Association for Cardiovascular Disease (LHL).

The twelve year olds, Sigrid Magnussen Eltoft, and Ane Torbergsen from Slettaelva

School in Tromsø have participated in a pilot project in recent months and say they have learned a lot.

“If anyone is unconscious, then we know what to do, we did not know before,” they told NRK.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today