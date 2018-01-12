Record setting year for students getting apprenticeship

In 2017, 72 percent of applicants got apprenticeship in Norwegian companies, according to the figures from the Directorate of Education. This is a new record.

The Directorate of Education started keeping track of such applications since 2011, but never before have so many pupils received positions as in 2017, NRK reports. Knowledge Minister Torbjørn Røe Isaksen states that the government has taken several steps to strengthen its efforts to get more internships and apprenticeships.

In total, almost 21,000 students received apprenticeships last year.

– “In the previous government session we increased apprenticeship and we claimed to have apprentices in projects to win bids. Many have also worked hard to get with municipalities, counties and companies for more apprenticeships slots,” says Isaksen.

He also draws attention to the introduction of a new branding scheme for apprenticeships, which means companies get recognition saying they are an apprenticeship company.

“We will continue with what we see is working, create more apprenticeship grants, create a better branded scheme and require more companies to get involved,” he says.

