More satisfaction at vocational studies

Vocational students are happier at college than at high school. They can also handle the transition to the new level better than students in general, according to a new survey.

Researchers at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) have asked 1,181 students about life in the school and preparation for college.

The first round of the survey was conducted in the spring of tenth grade, with a second round after they began college in the fall, writes Klassekampen.

Those students who began in vocational tackled transition to secondary school better, and they enjoyed it considerably better than at primary school.

They also had more realistic expectations of the school and individual performance.

– The transition to secondary school is perceived as very positive for vocational students.

And I think the vocational subjects are doing something right because they have somewhat smaller groups, committed teachers also contribute and students get the feeling to do something more practical.

These are students who want to work, says Per Egil Mjaavatn the Department of Education and Lifelong Learning at NTNU in Trondheim. He and colleague Per Frostad is behind the survey.

Both girls and boys at vocational experience strengthened their professional self when starting in college, and their efforts increase. Their peers in general studies are however at a standstill.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today