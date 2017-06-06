School pupils lose concentration and get stressed out by mobile phones

More and more students in sixth form college have concentration difficulties, and experience stress because of their mobile phones, reported Politiken newspaper.

The Danish paper was referring to a new survey of 2,689 pupils in upper secondary schools. It was conducted by consultant and lecturer, Søren Hebsgaard, who works with digital education in schools.

‘I see young people using their mobile phones more and more. As a result, their concentration suffers, and they become stressed,’ said Hebsgaard to Ritzau news agency.

One third of the students surveyed respondded that they regularly use their phones, or computers, for something not professionally related to teaching. Most often, they sign into social media such as Facebook, Snapchat, and Instagram, often simultaneously.

Among students who check social media every quarter of an hour (or more often), more than half have difficulty concentrating on their studies.

‘The students I’ve studied in upper secondary schools generally have difficulty concentrating, but it’s worse for those who use their mobile phones the most frequently,’ said Hebsgaard.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today