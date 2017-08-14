School Study: Research shows that school is not adapted to the younger boys

New research shows that young boys become bored faster at school.

One of the reasons is that schools are not adapted to this student group, says a school researcher.

In the survey, school researcher Thomas Nordahl asked students from 1st to 4th grade if they are happy with the subjects at school.

About 10 percent say they are bored and not motivated to attend school. Of these, 70 percent are boys.

“This means that school is a special challenge for boys in the early years,” says Nordahl to NRK. The survey concerns Hedmark, but researchers say the numbers are transferable to the rest of the country.

There is no concrete research on why just the young boys lose interest at school, but Nordahl has some thoughts.

“The school day has grown longer, and it’s more traditional school activities where they are sitting for longer periods of time.

This means some boys need higher levels of physical activity or they will impatient, very troubled and unable to find their way,” he says.

He also believes teachers do not understand how much variety it is in skills and knowledge sets of 6-7 year olds.

Knowledge Minister Torbjørn Røe Isaksen (H) shares Nordahl’s concerns. Therefore, the government has set up an expert group to investigate why younger boys do not like school.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today