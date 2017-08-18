Search for missing 20-year-old in Trondheim expanded

The police expands search for missing 20-year-old in Trondheim

The police expand the search for a 20-year-old Business school (BI) student, who has not been seen since leaving a mentor event in Trondheim city centre night before Tuesday.

Currently the search is performed partly in and around the Nidelven River from around the Stavne Bridge and down stream. The Red Cross assists with personnel, and it searched by foot, boat and with divers in the water, according to Sør-Trøndelag police. Trondheim is centered around the Nidelven River.

At the same time, they also work technically and tactically to map the 20-year-olds movements before he disappeared.

– The reason we do this is information that has emerged through the investigation. Presently we can not disclose more, writes the responsible Investigator, Arve Vagnild, in a press release Friday.

Cell phone registrations

To Trondheim newspaper, Adresseavisen, he emphasizes that the background is that the 20-year mobile phone has been registered at base stations that indicate a larger search area than the police initially assumed.

The 20-year-old student from Stavanger left a mentor event at ‘The Mint’ in Trondheim Tuesday night and sent a message to his sister that he was on his way home. When the family did not hear from him after that, they reported him missing.

The police keep all possibilities open, but ask that anybody who have observed anything – especially in the area leading from Midtbyen via Ila to Marienborg or between Øya and the Stavne bridge – to contact them.

