Seven out of ten had apprenticeship contracts approved in 2016

In total, 19,100 of 27,687 students were granted an application to the learning space in 2016. The grant percentage is 1.3 percent higher than in 2015.

There were 125 more approved apprenticeships in 2016 than in 2015 and 470 more than the year before, according to figures from the Directorate of Education.

Applicants in Oslo have had the greatest luck with the applications, which has seen 80 percent granted a contract, while Østfold has the smallest proportion of approved contracts. Here only 56 percent of the contracts were awarded.

Over the educational programs there are varying grant shares. Chemical processing is the field with the most approved contracts by 88 percent, while data electrician subjects has the fewest approved applications, where only a scant half percent of the applications are granted.

Most applications are submitted in Rogaland and Hordaland, Sogn og Fjordane, Aust-Agder and Finnmark counties with the fewest apprenticeship applicants.

Technical and industrial production are the subject of most applicants.

It is also one of the disciplines that have had the greatest decrease in the number of approved applications, compared with the previous year. The 170 applicants from media and communication, making it the subject with the fewest searchers.

Applicants from the same study area has had varying success with their applications in different parts of the country. In the field of health and youth development, 82 per cent of applicants from Rogaland were granted a contract, while only 5 per cent of applicants from the same study area in Troms received positive responses to their applications for apprenticeships.

72 per cent of the approved contracts for apprenticeships are signed in the private sector.

