Several people are cheating in universities and colleges

Figures from four universities and from Oslo and Akershus University College shows overall that the number of students who are caught cheating on exams have risen in the period from 2011 to 2016.

The figures, collected by Forskerforum shows that the University of Oslo (UiO) clearly is on the top. In 2002, only one student here found cheating. Last year the figure was 70, according to the Central Board of the university.

Faculty of Arts had nearly 80 percent of the university’s cheating cases in 2016. Adviser Signe I. Thorstad says that this has to do with that they are among the UiO’s faculties.

Moreover, they shall take exam on philosophy, a subject all students must take. In addition, they have many home exams.

Plagiarism

She points out that there were several home exams for quality reform.

– So we started with this plagiarism control in 2011, and that was when the numbers began to rise, she says.

She adds that it probably is the control program that makes them have more cases, not necessarily that students are more dishonest than before.

From 2011 to 2012, the number of cheating cases which was taken in at the Faculty increased from 11 to 37.

