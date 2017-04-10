’Skam’ fever among Chinese Norwegian language students

Kygo, Munch, fjords and mountains, and, of course, the TV show ‘Skam’ (Shame). It occupied Norwegian students who met Prime Minister Erna Solberg in Beijing on Monday.

21 year old Marie had moved from a city west of China to the capital to study Norwegian. She does that, among other things,by following with the Norwegian youth series.

‘Everyone watches Skam! said Marie, who was introduced to Solberg on Monday. Next semester, she will travel to Oslo to study Norwegian for one year.

‘What’s so exciting about Skam?’

‘Seeing different youth cultures from different countries. It is very different to China. We must study hard in high school to get into college. But in Skam, it’s not so hard’, she says in impressive Norwegian after two years of study at Peking University.

‘The hardest part of Norwegian is pronunciation and dialects’, said Marie, who besides Skam says she is most interested in the Norwegian social welfare schemes, Norwegian nature, and painting.

‘I like Edvard Munch’, she says.

Solberg told about 20 Norwegian language students a little about her favorite Norwegian authors, about her education, and what she recommends that they do in Norway.

The Prime Minister’s hometown of Bergen has been highly commended as a number one tourist destination.

Later on Monday, Solberg will conclude her official visit to China with a meeting with President Xi Jinping.

