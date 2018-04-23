Strong increase in the number of teachers taking further education

7,207 teachers received approval of their applications for further education in 2018.

It’s been a doubling since 2014, according to the Ministry of Education.

The increase applies to all counties in the country.

The biggest increase has been in Finnmark and Østfold. 62 applications for further education were approved in Finnmark in 2014, compared to 215 in 2018.

In Østfold, 416 teachers have received approved further education in 2018,versus 148 in 2014.

Many teachers need further education by 2025. Those who teach in mathematics, English, Norwegian, Norwegian sign language and Sami in primary school must have a minimum of 30 credits in these subjects. Those who teach in junior high school must have a minimum of 60 credits in the same subjects.

Over the past four years, the government has strengthened its commitment to further education by one billion kroner to over 1.6 billion in 2018. Since its campaign launch in 2013, 20,000 teachers have graduated.

In 2018, 10,366 teachers sought further education. Of the applicants, 2,983 were rejected by their school owner.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today