Students hacking NTNU could theoretically change their own grades

A newly discovered security gap could give master students full control over their professors’ user accounts on NTNU’s internal system.

‘’We have found a security hole that allows you to take over any user,such as a professor. The access is the same as if one had a username and password,’’ said NTNU student Eirik Fosse (24) to VG newspaper.

Together with fellow students, he discovered the gap that gave a possibility to change grades, delete and change tasks and submissions, and access sensitive documents.

However, the students didn’t fall for the temptation, and warned NTNU’s education system, which has since sealed the security gap.

