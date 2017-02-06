Most Norwegian students are satisfied with the education system, and state that they learn most when they are out, doing it in practice. This is shown in the annual, national, student ‘Study Survey’, which was presented on Monday.

The ‘Study Survey’ also shows that there are major differences between the various degree programs on offer.

‘I encourage institutions to cross-compare study programs, and talk about which measures work. That way we can learn from one another, make improvements, and provide students with the education that they, and society, would expect’, said the director at the Norwegian Agency for Quality Assurance in Education (NOKUT), Terje Morland.

The survey shows that the provision of active practice periods is the teaching method that contributes most to learning. In the light of that, still, only half of the students responded that practice periods contribute to greater or lesser grades during their study program.

‘The annual survey provides important insights into what students think about the quality of Norwegian higher education.

Nearly 29,000 students have expressed what they think is working well, and where there is room for improvement. Now we need universities and colleges to spend time reviewing the results, and taking action where it’s needed’, said Morland.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today