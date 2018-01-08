Syrians, Brits and Poles applying for recognition of foreign Higher education

Over 8,600 people applied for approval of their foreign Higher education last year, 12 percent more than the year before. The bigges increase is among Syrians and Britons.

In total, NOKUT (National Agency for Quality in Education) received 1,093 applications for approval of qualifications from Syrian Higher educational institutions last year. Top three in the application pile are now Syria, Poland and the UK.

“Even though the large refugee flow from Syria has declined, it takes time before they apply for approval . This explains why Syria is on top, says Stig Arne Skjerven, Director of Foreign Education in NOKUT.

More than 60 percent of those who applied for approval in 2017, however, came from other European countries, mainly from the Eastern European countries.

“The main reason for this is labour migration,” says Skjerven.

He adds that typical refugee countries like Syria, Iraq, Eritrea and Iran make up 20 percent of the total applications.

