UiO among the world’s most innovative

The University of Oslo (UiO) is the 32nd most innovative university in the world, according to a statement published in Reuters news agency.

The university is the only Norwegian educational institution to receive the award, where only the 9th position, Denmark’s technical university exceeded UiO in the Nordic region.

“The rating is a confirmation that UiO has innovative researchers, and that there is an innovation system around the university that works,” said Svein Stølen,Rector at UiO, in a press release on Friday.

Stølen’s University was not mentioned in last year’s award, which this year placed the Belgian educational center, KU Leuven, at the very top. The award is based on criteria such as the development of new technology,cooperation with business and the number of references in research articles.

