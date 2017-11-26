Uncertain future for the Statsraad Lehmkuhl

The Statsraad Lehmkuhl , faces an uncertain future if the Swedish War College ceases to use the sailing boats in the training of its officers.

The Navy is about to reorganise the education of officers, and it is therefore uncertain whether the contract with the foundation that runs the ‘Statsraaden’ will continue, wrote Bergensavisen magazine.

An agreement from 2002 accounts for one third of the Foundation’s income.

‘It’s the annual work of the Sea War School, which means we may have a full-year of operations on board ship,’ said Director, Haakon Vatle, of the Statsraad Lehmkuhl Foundation in the August issue.

The cadets go through a three-week long trip with the shuttle as part of the training.

‘We have begun to think about other alternative ways of maintaining the full-year operation, but we hope that the Armed Forces will come to the right decision,’ said Vatle.

If the agreement is discontinued, it is probable that there will be a termination.

Communications Manager at the Defence College, Major Eivin Byre, expects to near a decision by the New Year. He said the board of the college will eventually determine the content of the education.

‘Education in the Armed Forces is about a good combination of theory and practice. We will continue with that’, he added.

