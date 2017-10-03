Universities and colleges launch a security website

Most of the country’s universities and colleges have joined a new security website for the students.

On the security web page, you can choose which educational institution you want to receive emergency and crisis information from, writes Uniforum.

“The idea behind it is that it will be the easiest way to find out what is best to do before and during emergency situations,” says Hannes and Deputy Director Anita Sandberg from the University of Oslo (UiO) to the university newspaper.

The site has categories for: fire, theft, identity theft, web fraud and violence.

Both colleges in Oslo and Akershus have been the project managers for the website.

The majority of the country’s higher education institutions have contributed information to the site. As of now, only NTNU in Trondheim has not put the page in use.

