Vocational colleges recognized as higher education

Vocational students rejoice that their education in the future will provide credits and recognized as “higher vocational education”.

The Education Committee of the Parliament Tuesday presented its answer to the Government’s proposal to strengthen vocational colleges.

A cohesive committee stated that the schools should be recognized as “higher vocational education” and that education will provide credits, instead of today’s little-known “college points”.

The students will also get two additional study points towards admission to universities and colleges.

A breakthrough

– It’s a breakthrough for the students that the higher vocational education now will be recognized on an equal footing with college and university education.

– It is also important that it retains its quality as close to the work-place and relevant to the job market, Head of the Organization for Norwegian Vocational Students, Silje Kjørholt, says.

The organization also appreciates the requirements for work experience in the academic environment at school and that students receive equal access to services in student welfare.

– We are very pleased that both the Government and Parliament will increase the number of students at vocational colleges in the future, says Arvid Ellingsen, leader of the National Vocational Studies Board.

Red-Green criticism

Labour, the Socialist Party and the Centre Party vote, however feel that the proposal contains too few measures to develop vocational colleges, in their remarks to the proposal.

Minister for Education, Torbjørn Røe Isaksen (Conservatives) is also criticized for being late with his college boost.

The three parties point to that the coalition Government ordered a survey report on vocational colleges, which was submitted at the end of 2014, two years before Røe Isaksen handed over his white paper.

In 2015 about 15,500 students attended the 94 public and private vocational colleges. They offer a “short, vocational education” which builds on secondary education, as it is described on Fagskolene.no.

The Parliament will consider the committee’s recommendation on May 2nd.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today