Wristwatches are banned from exams

University of Oslo bans the use of wristwatches during examination. The new rules takes effect for 18th of April.

The reason for the new rules are the many smartwatches that are on the market today, and it is not possible to distinguish these from the traditional watches, says the university

The clocks must put away in backpacks, jacket pockets or lie with cell phones, MP3 players and other electronic equipment.

Students using or are in the possession of watches during examination will be treated as if they are trying to cheat and the use of clocks will be responded to as using other illegal aids.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today