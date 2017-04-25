Young asylum seekers’ education in the health service halted without police certificate

Despite a screaming need for health workers, young asylum seekers do not receive police certificates needed to take health related education.

– It must be possible to find exceptions, says doctor and deputy head of the Parliaments Health Committee, Kjersti Toppe (Centre Party), to Vårt Land.

Asylum seekers under the age of 18 have the right to education while waiting for answers on their right to stay from UDI.

The education department in Vestfold has written a letter to the County Governor about the dilemma, asking for answers on how to complete education in health and education programs for students who are waiting for answers to the asylum application.

The question has been forwarded to the Directorate of Education, where the case is being processed.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today