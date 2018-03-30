150 million users affected by hacked training app

The American company, ‘Under Armor’, has a training app,‘MyFitnessPal’, that was hacked in February, and which has affected 150 million user accounts, according to the company.

The company says they discovered the data hijacking of the calorie counter app on Sunday.

Both usernames, email addresses and passwords have been compromised. However, the hackers have not gotten hold of payment information, as it was addressed in a different way according to the company.

Their shares fell 3% on Thursday after the news became known.

