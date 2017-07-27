We have 6 hours and 19 minutes free time

We have 6 hours and 19 minutes of free time every day

Figures from Statistics Norway show that on an average day, adults in Norway have 6 hours and 19 minutes of free time, and half of us are very pleased with the time available.

‘Leisure time’ is the time we don’t use for work, work related travel, housework, sleeping or eating. Leisure is unevenly distributed on weekdays, and the weekend gives the most free time for the vast majority.

Although people in scattered areas have less free time (6 hours and 11 minutes), they are mostly satisfied with the amount of time available, while Oslo’s residents are least satisfied with how much free they have.

The least satisfied are those in the ‘becoming-established’ phase, but they also have the least free time, just 5 hours and 24 minutes.

Leisure is equally distributed between men and women; on average, men have seven minutes more free each day than women, i.e. less than one hour of difference during the week.

Students have an hour more free time than the average adult, with 7 hours and 18 minutes, which is linked to the fact that they have less children, and spend less time on housework, according to Statistics Norway.

The figures are based on a time-use survey carried out in 2010.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today