700 million children vaccinated globally

From 2000 to 2018, about 700 million children in poor countries have been vaccinated thanks to the global vaccine fund.

“The global vaccine fund has made a huge effort to vaccinate children in poor countries. Millions of lives are saved as a result of this,” said Minister of Development, Nikolai Astrup of Høyre (H) in a press release.

He is to attend a meeting of the Global Welfare Fund (Gavi) in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday and Wednesday. Gavi works for children in poor countries to receive a full vaccination offer.

Norway is Gavi’s third largest donor and covers 10% of the total budget.

“Should we achieve the sustainability goal of good health for all, it is important to continue the fight against communicable diseases,” said Astrup.

