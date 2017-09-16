72,000 vaccinated against HPV

More than 72,000 women received HPV cervical cancer vaccine

More than 72,000 women have received the free HPV vaccine through a two-year vaccination program.

Since November 2016, young women born in 1991 or later have received a free HPV vaccine.

The program will continue until 2018. The vaccine prevents development of precursors of cervical cancer,and some other cancers.

Figures from the National Vaccination Register showed that during the first nine months of the vaccination program, 72,120 women took the offer.

‘We’re very happy that so many young women have chosen to protect themselves from cervical cancer and other HPV-related cancers’, said Margrethe Greve-Isdahl, chief physician at the Institute of Public Health (FHI).

‘We recommend the HPV vaccine to all women born in the year 1991 or later, regardless of whether the woman has had one or more sexual partners,’ she said.

