Another bad poll for Labour

Another bad poll for the Norwegian Labour Party

The Norwegian Labour Party is still struggling and is unable to reach 26 per cent of the voters confidence on Dagens Næringsliv’s poll for December.

Jonas Gahr Støre’s party gains a meager 0.3 percentage points, and ends up 25.9 percent of the voters according to Sentio. In the parliamentary elections in September, the party got support from 27.4 per cent of the voters.

The survey shows that the Conservatives, together with the Progress Party still have a majority with the support from the Liberals and Christian Democrats, with a total of 87 mandates. The so-called red-green coalition has 79 seats.

The most increase in the poll befalls the Progress Party, with an increased voter’s base of 1.7 percentage points to 14.9 per cent.

The Conservatives drop to 26.5 per cent, but still stays a horses neck ahead of the arch rivals.

For the other parties, the numbers are as follows:

Center Party (SP) 10.6 (-0,3)

Socialist Party (SV) 6,7 (-0,7)

Christian Democrats (KrF) 4,6 (+0,6)

The Greens (MDG) 3,7 (+0,9)

Liberals(Venstre) 3,5 (-0,4)

Red (Rødt) 2,6 (-0,4)

Others 1,7.

The error margin in the poll is in the range of 0.9 to 3.3 percentage points.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today