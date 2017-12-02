Antibiotic Prescriptions to apply for max ten days

Antibiotic Prescriptions to be valid for ten days only

Prescriptions will soon be automatically valid for 10 days only. The aim of the measure is to combat antibiotic resistance.

Doctors must from now on override the journal system in order to prolong validity for antibiotic prescriptions for more than than ten days. However, for reimbursable prescriptions, one year will be the standard, the Ministry of Health and Care Services states.

– Shorter validity for these prescriptions is introduced to prevent patients from having prescriptions laying around and to initiate self-treatment with antibiotics at a later date, says parliamentary representative Sveinung Stensland (Conservatives).

– Antibiotic resistance is the climate crisis of drugs, and therefore we are conducting an offensive policy to limit unnecessary use of them, he continues.

Reduced validity is one of the measures in the action plan against antibiotic resistance in the health service. The rules will enter into force on 1 January 2018.

