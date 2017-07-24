Ap promises billion toward vocational skills

The Labor Party promises to allocate one billion to vocational subjects during the next parliamentary term – in addition to measures to get young people to work.

The Labor Party promises to allocate at least one billion kroner in the next period in order to strengthen vocational training and ensure enough learning places. The agreement also entails closer cooperation between the state, school owners and the parties in the workplace. The funds will include updating equipment and making a scheme involving practice grants.

The party also launches an action package where they will, among other things, create more study places to prevent young people from being left without work.

“If young people are left without work and training for a long time, they can risk staying out the workplace for their whole lives. As a society, we can not afford that. Therefore, the Labour Party (AP) is creating a package to bring young people into work, says Ap-leader Jonas Gahr Støre.

The seven initiatives that Ap launches will ensure that young people get the skills for the future, that they get help to get into work, and that they get the opportunity when needed. Among other things, more teachers per student, more study places and funding for more opportunities for subsidized work will contribute to achieving that.

